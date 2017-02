The euro's strong correlation with stocks, which often makes it a gauge of "risk-on/risk-off" trade, has hit a near four-month high. The 25-day rolling correlation between the euro and the Euro STOXX 50 index has risen to 0.829, its highest since July 21.

The euro is up 0.7 percent at $1.3700, while the Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone's blue-chip index, is up 2.9 percent.

