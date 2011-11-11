The FTSE Small Cap index ends up 0.5 percent, significantly underperforming the wider market, with the FTSE 100 ahead by 1.9 percent and the midcaps 2 percent firmer.

Fiberweb jumps 24 percent after the non-woven fabrics maker says it plans to sell its lower-margin hygiene business to Brazil-based Petropar SA for $286 million in cash, to repay debt.

Blinkx sheds more than 6 percent, extending steep declines made in the previous two sessions, as first-half results from the video search engine, pre-announced on Wednesday along with an acquisition, fail to excite investors.

