European stock index futures point to more gains after a sharp rally in the previous session as investors bet new leaders in Italy and Greece will speed up reforms to tackle the two countries' debt problems.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up were up 0.7 to 1.1 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares finished 2.2 percent higher.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

HOCHTIEF AG Q3

Q CELLS SE Q3

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG Q3

BILFINGER BERGER SE Q3

BANCA POPOLARE DELL EMILIA Q3

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO SCPA Q3

UNICREDIT SPA Q3

UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE SCPA Q3

LONMIN PLC PRELIM

ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Q3

SOLARWORLD AG Q3

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q3 jcpenney Co Inc

Q3 Lowes Companies Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0745 FR Current a/c Sep

1000 EZ Ind prod Sep

