A shrinking of European banks' balance sheets could result in a "grinding credit crunch" in southern Europe, pose a major risk to lending in Central and Eastern Europe and significantly hurt earnings, analysts at Morgan Stanley say.

Morgan Stanley estimates European banks could have to deleverage by between 1.5 trillion to 2.5 trillion euros over the next 18 months, creating risks for business lending, trade finance, syndicated lending, asset leasing and parts of investment banking, analysts say in a note on Monday.

The biggest balance sheet shrinkage in percentage terms is likely to be seen at Bank of Ireland, Commerzbank, Societe Generale, Credit Suisse, UBS, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and RBS, the Morgan Stanley note estimates.

The process will hurt banking markets in Spain and Italy and poses "major risks" for central Europe, where 12 of the top 16 European banks either had a capital shortfall in the recent industry health check or receive some aid.

