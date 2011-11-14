Shares in Cable & Wireless Worldwide shed 2.9 percent, bucking a 0.3 percent firmer mid cap index, ahead of the telecom carrier's first-half results, due on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after a press report suggested the firm plans to cuts its final dividend.

The Financial Times says C&W Worldwide is set to withhold its final dividend amid a strategic review designed to draw a line under its poor performance since its demerger.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank says that given all of the pressures C&W Worldwide is coming under it is unsurprising to see speculation of a further dividend cut.

The broker says there is material risk that consensus earnings for full-year 2011/12 for C&W Worldwide may have to fall further.

Espirito Santo expects C&W Worldwide's first-half revenue to be 1.063 billion pounds, 1.8 percent below consensus, although its EBITDA forecast of 189 million pounds is exactly in line with consensus.

"John Pluthero, previous Chairman and now CEO, is expected to announce the outcome of his strategic review tomorrow, which may involve some disposals of assets as well as the announcement of acquisitions in the Cloud services space and a new organizational structure," the broker adds.

