Shares in Italy's largest banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo both rise more than 4 percent to two-week highs on possible appointment of a new government and the resulting narrowing of yield spreads between Italian and German state bonds.

"It is just to do with the reaction of the market and the new prime minister," one broker says, referring to the possible appointment of ex-European Commissioner Mario Monti to head a government to deal with the impact on Italy of the euro zone debt crisis.

Specifically for UniCredit, the broker cites the expected decision on Monday by the board to approve a 7.5 billion euros rights issue and a raft of job cuts as lifting uncertainty on this stock. "If the board does not approve the plan then the share will come off," he says.

A second broker says "in this moment it worth more the technical government and the narrowing of spreads" for UniCredit than its expected cash call adding the spread factor is boosting most Italian bank shares.

