Shares in ITV top the FTSE 100 leader board, up 3.9 percent, with the index up 0.5 percent, as Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, says it expects to outperform the wider television advertising market in 2011 after reporting better than expected Q3 trading.

Panmure Gordon points out that ITV's net advertising revenue in the third-quarter was up 1 percent, slightly better than expected.

"ITV also now expects to be net cash by period end, which is much better than expected," the broker adds, repeating its "buy" and 80 pence target price on the stock.

"ITV's Q3 2011/9-month update contains enough for the bulls, whilst allowing the bears a little nibble too," Panmure says.

Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers says: "The company (ITV) has built on the progress reported at its interims and appears to be making further headway."

"On balance, the market consensus veers towards the positive with the shares coming in as a cautious buy," Hunter adds.

