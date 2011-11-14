Shares in Smith & Nephew add 2.3 percent, outperforming a 0.3 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as Exane BNP Paribas upgrades its rating for the British medical products firm to "outperform" from "neutral", with the stock having underperformed by 20 percent in the year-to-date.

"Many investors doubt S&N can deliver new savings after the 2007-10 EIP (earnings improvement programme), but we are more optimistic and would play the better earnings momentum, thanks to the new $150 million savings plan," Exane says in a note.

"The Orthopedic's market growth of 3/5 percent looks sustainable in 2011-13. with low growth in U.S./Europe offset by "booming" emerging markets. This would ease investors' fears, with potential upside to battered multiples. It is time to reconsider the story," the broker adds, leaving its target price for S&N unchanged at 700 pence.

