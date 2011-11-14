The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.3 percent in early trade, outperforming diminishing gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both up 0.1 percent.

Styles and Wood Group jumps 19.6 percent after the property support services provider says, in an interim management statement, that its underlying profit before tax for the year is anticipated to be broadly in line with market expectations.

Majestic Wine sheds 4.5 percent as concerns over weak current trading offset strong first-half results from the British wine warehouse chain, leading Altium Securities to cut its target price to 375 pence from 450 pence.

"As always Xmas trading will be key, but the recent sales trends may well unsettle some investors today and the shares could come under pressure given the premium rating," Altium says in a note, retaining its "hold" rating on Majestic Wine.

