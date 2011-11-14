Shares in Barclays fall 0.7 percent, hurt after Goldman Sachs cuts its rating on the stock to "sell" from "neutral", saying it expects the bank to be dealt the biggest blow by reforms from the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB).

Goldman says that on its estimates, Barclays is the most exposed to ICB reforms, prompting its recommendation downgrade on the bank.

Goldman says while the ICB estimates 4-7 billion pounds of annual pretax costs for the UK banks, assuming proposed reforms are implemented, it estimates all-in costs of 10 billion pounds.

Lloyds Banking Group, which the broker sees as moderately impacted by reforms, and HSBC, which it views as a key holding in the current environment, remain on its Conviction Buy list.

Lloyds and HSBC climb 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, outperforming a 0.1 percent weaker UK banking index.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net