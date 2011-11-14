Shares in drinks group Davide Campari-Milano fall 7.2 percent, making it the top loser in the Milan's blue-chip index, with analysts citing forecast-missing operating profits in the nine-months through September.

The Milan-based maker of Skyy vodka, Glen Grant whisky and its eponymous bright red aperitif reports nine-month earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) before one-offs of 206.2 million europs, up 12.5 percent. Core earnings in the period (EBITDA) were up 13.3 percent to 229.1 million euros.

"The EBIT was below analysts' consensus," a London-based analysts says.

Another analyst cites a disappointing revenue organic growth. Nine-month sales totalled 889.2 million euros, with spirits as main growth drivers, showing a reported organic growth of 10.5 percent.

That compares with a 1.1 percent fall in the European food & beverage sector and a 0.9 percent lower Milan's blue-chip index.

