Telecoms and energy are two of the best safe haven sectors, with cheap valuations, says HSBC, adding that the euro zone crisis is prompting more interest from investors in such plays.

"We expect to see increased interest in perceived safe havens as the crisis unfolds," HSBC says in a note.

It adds: "Our highest conviction safe havens are telecoms and energy. Valuations are attractive, large international funds are underweight and earnings are proving to be resilient."

HSBC says Vodafone and French oil heavyweight Total are among its top picks.

