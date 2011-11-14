Shares in Majestic Wine fall 5.1 percent after recent weak trading overshadows robust first-half results from the British wine warehouse chain, prompting Altium Securities to lower its target price for the firm to 375 pence from 450 pence.

Majestic Wine unveils a 20 percent rise in pretax profit to 8.8 million pounds ($14.1 million) in the 26 weeks to Sept. 26, as it says sales at stores open over a year had fallen 1.1 percent in the six weeks to Nov. 7 after two weeks of disappointing sales in mid-October.

"As always, Xmas trading will be key, but the recent sales trends may well unsettle some investors today and the shares could come under pressure given the premium rating," Altium says in a note.

