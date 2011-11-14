The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.4 percent by midday, outperforming weaker showings by both the blue chips and the mid caps, down 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

Vectura gains 4.6 percent after the inhaled drugs specialist, which has seen its shares slump by more than 30 percent since its partner Novartis announced delays in the U.S. approvals of two of its lung drugs in October, returns to profit in the first-half, with earnings per share of 0.8 pence on better-than-expected revenue of 21.1 million pounds.

"With the shares below levels seen before many positive events, we see an opportunity to buy into one of the most attractive late-stage pipelines in respiratory at attractive levels," Peel Hunt says in a note repeating its "buy" rating on Vectura shares.

Beowulf Mining sheds 3.1 percent as the firm says, in response to press comment, that it is always considering its options with regards to an equity fund-raising but strongly denies that any placing, if undertaken at present, would be concluded at such a large discount as reported.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net