Shares in SES fall 3.5 percent as Nomura downgrades the satellite operator to "neutral" from "buy", warning 2012-13 conensus estimates appear too optimistic after the group cut its guidance on Friday.

"Further launch delays, combined with the upcoming analogue switch-off on 30 April 2012 will, in our view, very much turn 2012 into a year of transition," Nomura says in a note.

"In this context we believe the implied 2012 outlook, based on SES guidance of 4 percent - 5 percent recurring revenue and EBITDA CAGR for 2009-12, looks challenging, even at the lower end of the range."

SES unveiled weaker-than-expected third-quarter results on Friday, when it also reduced its full-year guidance citing delays in the launch of two satellites..

Nomura cuts its 2012 revenue and EBITDA forecasts for SES by around 2 percent, putting them 2.5 percent and 2 percent below consensus, respectively.

The broker, which has an unchanged 22 euro target price on the stock, argues consensus for this year and the next is too high and, if not rebased, will probably result in investor disappointment when SES unveils its 2011 results and mid-term outlook on 17 February.

