Shares in Robert Wiseman Dairies climb 1.5 percent after the Scottish dairy group posts first-half profits which, although down on last year, beat analysts' expectations, as it announces a joint venture with A2 Corporation anticipated to result in the launch of products next summer.

Investec Securities, which repeats its "buy" rating on Robert Wiseman, points out that the firm's interim pretax profits, at 10.6 million pounds, came in slightly ahead of the 9.8 million pounds it had forecast.

"The outlook remains tough, but RWD is focused on maximising the efficiencies of its now well-invested supply chain as well as adding value to products where opportunities allow. It remains committed in the medium term to securing more acceptable returns," Investec says in a note.

