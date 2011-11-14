The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.6 percent, outperforming both the blue chips and the midcaps, down 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

PureCircle jumps nearly 17 percent after the European Union approves the use of the sweetener, steviol glycosides, derived from the stevia plant, in food and beverages in the European Union.

Majestic Wine falls almost 4 percent after recent weak trading overshadows robust first-half results from the British wine warehouse chain, prompting Altium Securities to lower its target price for the firm to 375 pence from 450 pence.

