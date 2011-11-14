Shares in Adidas AG sharply outperform Europe's blue chip index today as the maker of sports apparel rises 1.7 percent compared to a 0.7 percent drop for the FTSEurofirst 300.

Market observers argue the German group is seen as a good play at a time of macro uncertainty in Europe, thanks to its strength in emerging markets and the US.

"On days like today when markets are rather uninspired and somewhat weak, traders will be looking at and for stocks like Adidas, have done fairly well over the last few weeks and are certainly being preferred by investors as long as uncertainty prevails," says Markus Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX Capital.

"Their business overseas, especially in China but also in the US, is booming. This combined with next year's Olympic games in London and European soccer championship is what helps to make them less vulnerable the European financial crisis and the resulting slowing growth across Europe."

Adidas lifted its 2011 sales outlook when it unveiled third-quarter results on November 3, citing strong demand in emerging markets and an expansion of is high margin brand-name stores.

"Adidas is the only DAX company that unveiled a strong outlook," an analyst in Frankfurt notes, adding he sees "plenty of space" for an upward revision of consensus estimates.

