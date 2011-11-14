Italian real estate company Prelios shares fall 18 percent to an historic low, after it publishes weak nine-months results late on Friday, which it blames on "a drastic deterioration in the macroeconomic climate", and says it is holding talks on refinancing its debt.

"If the news on refinancing is positive as an agreement with banks would eliminate the major risk pending on the group, the cost of debt is still unknown while the picture emerging from nine-month results is worrying and will require a strong cut to our full year estimates," Mediobanca says.

In a note, in which it says rating and target price are under review, the Milan bank says results were "even below our negative expectations."

An analyst, who follows the sector but not Prelios, says real estate suffers for the debt market conditions and a fear a new government can see it as a target for taxes. However, sales of state real estate could be positive if they take place, as speculated.

