European shares remain lower after the start of trading on Wall Street, with record high yields in an Italian bond auction hitting sentiment on both sides of the Atlantic, and doubts persisting about whether Rome's new government can stem the country's debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.9 percent at 975.37 points, towards the lower end of its trading range for the day, 972.44 to 990.22.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index falls 1.8 percent. Italian banks Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit fall 3.7 and 4.1 percent respectively.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down between 0.2 and 0.4 percent in early trading.

Reuters Messaging: rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net