European stocks fall in early trade, adding to the previous session's drop, as investors continue to fret about Southern European countries' ability to tackle their debt problems and prevent borrowing costs from rising.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.4 percent at 971.59 points after losing 0.9 percent on Monday.

Banking stocks are among the biggest losers on Tuesday, with BNP Paribas down 2.4 percent and UBS down 1.8 percent.

