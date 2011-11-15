Shares in Burberry drop 2.3 percent, the biggest fallers on Britain's FTSE 100 index, retreating after a strong recent run, as concern over the global macroeconomic situation overshadows robust results from the luxury goods group.

Burberry, best known for its camel, red and black check pattern, says it made a profit before tax and one-off items of 162 million pounds ($258 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, broadly in line with analysts' average forecast of 159 million in a Reuters poll.

"While slightly better than our H1 forecast, given the global macro uncertainty currently, we are maintaining our FY12E (pretax profit) forecast of 375 million pounds (373 million pounds consensus)," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

The broker repeats its "buy" rating on the company, which it says has "excellent strategic growth opportunities in a luxury market with strong long-term growth credentials".

