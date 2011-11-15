Shares in Oxford Instruments gain 8.6 percent, topping Britain's FTSE 250 leader board, after the high-technology instruments company unveils a jump in first-half profits, prompting Altium Securities to lift its target price for the company.

Oxford Instruments reports adjusted pretax profit of 18.7 million pounds for April-September, compared with 10.6 million pounds a year ago, as it raises its interim dividend by 10 percent to 2.77 pence.

"The group continues to enjoy strong demand from China, now 17 percent of turnover, and an increased contribution from acquisitions means that H2 performance should beat our expectations and provides scope for further upgrades," Altium says in a note.

The broker lifts its current year pretax profit and earnings per share estimates by 16 percent, to 40 million pounds and 58.3 pence respectively.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net