Shares in Drax, the operator of Britain's largest coal-fired power station, rise 4.6 percent, among the top gainers on the FTSE 250 index, after the company says it expects full-year earnings to be towards the top end of market expectations.

Drax says its outlook is based on a range of market forecasts of 292-331 million pounds for EBITDA and 43-54 pence for underlying earnings per share.

"Today's IMS is moderately upbeat, with some upgrades likely for FY11E and FY12E," says Investec analyst Angelos Anastasiou. "We are currently on 314.2 million pounds (EBITDA) and 47.3 pence per share (EPS), so we would expect to upgrade to move towards the top end of the ranges."

The analyst says he also expects dividends to rise by a similar percentage to any EPS increase, as Drax pays 50 percent of EPS as dividend.

For a related story, please click

Reuters Messaging: adveith.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net