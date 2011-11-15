Shares in British American Tobacco gain 0.3 percent, bucking a weaker blue chip trend with the index down 0.5 percent, while those of peer Imperial Tobacco lose 0.8 percent as Goldman ups its target price for BAT, while downgrading its rating for Imperial Tobacco to "sell".

Goldman says it has cut its stance on Imperial from "neutral" as it sees limited upside to its 9 percent full-year 2012 earnings growth forecast and the stock's relative valuation range.

"While we remain positive on tobacco owing to its cash generative and stable growth profile, Imperial Tobacco's valuation appears stretched, following below average earnings growth in FY11," the broker says in a note.

Goldman repeats its "buy" rating on BAT and ups its 12-month price target to 3,400 pence from 3,370 pence as, in its view, the firm has the best industrial positioning within its large cap European staples universe.

