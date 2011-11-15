Strategists at UBS say European stock markets could rise 8 percent between now and the year-end, and urges investors to focus on companies that are not too exposed to the euro zone, such as energy and miners.

It says the euro zone crisis is a key risk and has been a driver of European price-earnings multiples.

"The good news is that the European stock market is not the European economy: just less than half, 44 percent, of revenues come from outside of Europe and the UK, where economies are growing faster," UBS says in a note.

It says U.S. GDP growth is twice as important as euro zone growth for corporate profits.

"Go for US and international-exposed stocks that are cheap relative to their sector," UBS says.

The broker says it is overweight energy and miners as global plays and overweight defensives that have lagged, such as food retail and utilities, while it is underweight all consumer cyclicals.

