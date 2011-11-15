The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.2 percent, faring signficantly better than the wider market, with the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes both off 0.8 percent.

Ground engineering firm Keller Group sinks 20 percent after the company says it expects full-year pretax profit to be below market expectations due to deteriorating market conditions and delays to the start of new projects, prompting Investec Securities to cut its target price to 500 pence from 695 pence.

John Menzies, meanwhile, climbs 2 percent after the newspaper distribution and aviation services firm says it is on track to deliver more than 20 percent growth in full-year pretax profit, citing higher contract wins in the aviation division.

