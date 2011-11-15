Shares in Lonmin (LMI) fall 2.4 percent, underperforming a weaker FTSE 100, as Goldman Sachs cuts its recommendation on the firm to "sell" from "neutral" after the miner's results on Monday.

The broker lowers its 2012 production estimates for Lonmin and raises its capital expenditure assumptions.

"LMI's current growth plans see net debt top $700 million in FY13. With a high-cost position, we (see Lonmin as having) the most downside leverage to PGM (platinum group metals) prices among our coverage."

Deutsche Bank cuts its target price on Lonmin to 1,330 pence from 1,370 pence, saying: "Risks include stronger or weaker than expected PGM prices and US dollar/Rand exchange rate. A key downside risk is an increase in safety stoppages, resulting in higher than expected unit cost inflation."

The broker, however, maintains its "hold" rating, citing potential upside risk of a bid by Xstrata.

