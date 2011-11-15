Shares in C&W Worldwide fall 11.2 percent, the biggest FTSE 250 faller, as the telecoms group suspends future dividends and unveils hefty write downs while reporting first-half results.

The group also appoints a new chief executive in Gavin Darby and announces another turnaround plan, which will include measures to fast-track expansion in the hosting and cloud computing businesses.

"We are disappointed by the dividend cut and lack of announced detail on new strategic plans," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

The broker slashes its target price to 55 pence from 75 pence, but maintains its "buy" rating on the stock saying the target cut mainly reflects increased investment in opportunities that may take time to bear fruit.

"We suspect that there is significant momentum and optionality behind efforts to move the business forward/create value (e.g. international partnerships and refocused product initiatives). Some of these options are unlikely to become visible until next year when perhaps the economy will also help business momentum," Deutsche Bank adds.

