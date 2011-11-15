Shares in Kingfisher fall 1.5 percent, underperforming a 0.7-percent drop on the FTSE 100, as Silverwind Securities repeats its "sell" rating on Europe's No.1 home improvements retailer, following a bleak outlook for GDP from the euro zone.

"Worsening economic climate in Europe, slowdown in France and increasing pressure on household disposable incomes are all negatives for the retail sector," Darren Sinden, a trader at Silverwind Securities, says.

"Kingfisher has outperformed FTSE 350 general retailers index over the last 90 days; we don't think that can be justified going forward and see break of 250 pence as the catalyst for a move lower."

