Shares in UniCredit fall 6.6 percent, the biggest FTSEurofirst 300 faller, as analysts adjust their estimates to factor in the Italian lender's capital increase, which was announced yesterday along with third-quarter results and a new business plan.

"The 7.5 billion euros capital increase is larger than we had assumed," says WestLB, which downgrades the stock to "reduce" fom "neutral" and sets a new 0.70 euros target.

"It solves the capital concerns related to the October EBA stress test as well as Basel 3 capital ratios. However, some significant concerns remain," the broker adds.

It cites high refinancing costs at UniCredit's Italian businesses, "ambitious" targets against a deteriorating economic outlook and a still-high cost of capital of between 13 percent and 14 percent.

Citigroup also cuts its target price on the stock - to 0.85 euros from 0.90 euros - to factor in the dilution associated with the cap hike, but keeps a "neutral" stance.

"We believe asset quality remains the main area of concern and the business plan did not fully address the market's worries," Citigroup says in a note, adding it prefers domestic peer Intesa Sanpaolo.

To find out more about UniCredit, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net