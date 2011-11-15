Shares in TalkTalk Telecom fall 2.7 percent after the firm says it lost a higher-than-expected 43,000 customers in the second quarter as the company struggled to shed its reputation for poor customer service, leading it to downgrade its revenue forecast for the year.

"For us to get excited about the prospects for this group, we need to see a recovery in customer net adds," Investec Securities says in a note.

"The company is guiding towards being able to post a positive number in Calendar H1 2012, and certainly they are talking about delivering a better experience to their customers ... so maybe the share price recovery is around the corner?" the broker adds, retaining its "hold" rating on the stock.

