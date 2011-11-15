Shares in easyJet shed 2.3 percent, underperforming a 1.4 percent weaker FTSE 250 index, as concerns over the outlook counter above-forecast full-year results, leading Numis Securities to downgrade its rating for the discount airline to "reduce" from "hold".

Numis says easyJet's full-year 2011 pretax profit of 248 million pounds was at the top end of its guidance range, while its earnings per share growth of almost 20 percent was ahead of the broker's forecast.

In addition, the broker says, easyJet confirmed that it will pay a final dividend of circa 45 million pounds, 5 million pounds more than previously indicated, and a special dividend of 150 million pounds.

However, Numis says while it has left its forecasts for easyJet unchanged, it thinks there may be some pressure on consensus estimates.

"With cost pressures mounting (fuel alone +220 million pounds) and the economic outlook uncertain we expect a reduction in profits in FY12E (full-year 2012 estimates)", the broker says in a note.

To see more on easyJet's results, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net