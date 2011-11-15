The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.7 percent in midday trade, faring better than the blue chips and the midcaps, which drop 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

Parkmead Group, a company which invests in oil and gas ventures, jumps 27.5 percent after it acquires a stake in the Platypus gas field and the Possum gas prospect, as it announces the provision of an 8 million pound loan to the company.

IDOX climbs almost 8 percent after the software and services supplier issues an in-line trading update, and says it has bought CTSpace, an engineering and construction sector document management and control business, for 11.6 million pounds in cash.

"In line FY trading concludes a strong year of underlying progression for the group whilst the acquisition of CTSpace... dramatically furthers IDOX's diversification into the corporate sector," Investec Securities says in a note, lifting its target price for IDOX to 32 pence from 28 pence.

