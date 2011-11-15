Shares in Dixons Retail fall 5 percent, underperforming a 1.2 percent weaker FTSE mid cap index, with Credit Suisse cutting its profit before tax estimates, and target price for Europe's second-biggest electricals retailer ahead of the company's interim results on Nov 24.

"We expect the market to take a cautious view on Dixons' outlook until it has traded though the peak Xmas period, although we believe the main issue here has been a deteriorating Southern Europe landscape with UK business profitability underpinned to a degree by ongoing cost containment and LFL (like-for-like) improvement," Credit Suisse says in a note.

The broker cuts its full-year 2011/12 and 2012/13 profit before tax estimates for Dixons by 10 percent and 7 percent respectively, reflecting weak Southern European trends, and reduces its target price to 25 pence from 27 pence.

