The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.5 percent, outperforming a 0.9 percent decline by the mid caps, while the FTSE 100 index essentially ends flat, down 0.03 percent, after a roller-coaster session.

Parkmead Group, a company which invests in oil and gas ventures, jumps 15.7 percent after it acquires a stake in the Platypus gas field and the Possum gas prospect, as it announces the provision of an 8 million pound loan to the company.

Ground engineering firm Keller Group sinks 13.3 percent after it says it expects full-year pretax profit to be below market expectations due to deteriorating market conditions and delays to the start of new projects, prompting Investec Securities to cut its target price to 500 pence from 695 pence.

