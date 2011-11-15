Shares in Prelios are suspended from trading limit-down, with a 15.6 percent drop indicated, adding to a 29.5 percent plunge on Monday after the Italian real estate company cut its guidance, forecasting a full-year net loss and posted weak nine-month results due to a worsening economy.

"Italy is under pressure in the markets, banks are tightening credit and the real estate suffers," a trader says. "From the point of view of Prelios this is the worst possible scenario."

An analyst says writedowns of 136 million euros on equity and real estate investments, announced by the company on Monday, were higher than its 50 million euro forecast.

Prelios said it expected to post a consolidated net loss of up to 290 million euros, down from a previous positive target, due to the macroeconomic scenario and results for the first nine-months.

"The problem is the low visibility which is caused by the financial crisis and made worse by the company's complicated structure," the analyst adds.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net