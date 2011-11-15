Shares in food producer Premier Foods, a volatile stock, drop 11 percent after the food company recalls a batch of its Loyd Grossman Korma curry sauce, with a jar from the batch found to be contaminated with a bacteria that can cause botulism.

Notices are being displayed in stores, and press adverts placed in the British media on Tuesday, the UK Food Standards Agency says.

"Annus horribilis is an understatement for Premier Foods in 2011; with two quite earth shattering profit warnings that contributed to the need to defer financial covenant tests at the year-end alongside the sustenance of about 900 million pounds of debts," says Clive Black at Shore Capital, which has a 'sell' rating on the stock.

"Just as Premier begin implementing a new strategy...the company has been hit by just about the worst possible food safety development imaginable."

Sentiment is also hit by a UBS downgrade to 'sell' from 'neutral' on Monday, with the broker slashing its price target to 2 pence from 21 pence.

