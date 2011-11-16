Shares in German chipmaker Infineon are indicated 3.8 percent lower after the company says it expects fiscal 2012 revenues to drop as its customers are getting more and more cautious amid a slowing economy.

"The company's outlook is extremely cautious," a trader says.

For the first quarter of 2012 Infineon expects a revenue decline of about 10 percent from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2011.

