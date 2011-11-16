Shares in ICAP top the FTSE 100 fallers list, down 5.8 percent, with the index up 0.3 percent, as the British interdealer broker posts a dip in first-half earnings and gives a cautious outlook statement, with Oriel Securities trimming its full-year earnings per share (EPS) forecast.

ICAP says its EPS for the six months to September fell 6 percent to 19.6 pence, compared with a forecast of 19.85 pence in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Oriel reduces its full-year 2011/12 EPS forecast for ICAP to 36.5 pence from 39.3 pence, while leaving its adjusted pretax profit estimate unchanged at 350 million pounds.

The broker says ICAP's calendar fourth-quarter bank activity levels are below estimates ahead of the calendar year-end, which will hit ICAP in the second-half, although the firm expects volumes to improve in the new year.

"The shares have underperformed the market (3 months -17 percent) on fears of weaker profits from reduced market volumes and the regulatory risks including the proposed Tobin Tax (on financial firms)," says Oriel repeating its "buy" rating and 430 pence price target on ICAP.

