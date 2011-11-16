BRUSSELS Nov 16 Shares in Agfa-Gevaert fall as much as 12.9 percent to their lowest point since April 2009 after the Belgian imaging company posts a wider than expected third-quarter loss under the weight of restructuring charges.

"The market has been forced to face reality," says Siddy Jobe, analyst at Bank Degroof.

"I think it was a weak quarter where Agfa clearly indicated that there is an impact of the debt crisis," Jobe adds.

