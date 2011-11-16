(Corrects the closure time to 2025, instead of 2015, in the first paragraph)

Shares in French power utility EDF fall as much as 5 percent to a 2-month low on news the Socialist party and the Green party have reached a deal for the presidential election that could lead to the closure of 24 French nuclear reactors by 2025.

"Overall, we think this is negative news for EDF's share price but first Socialist/Green have to be elected and, secondly, they would presumably have to face reality and the fact that shutting down nuclear could damage the economic competitiveness of France," Societe Generale analysts write in a note.

The Green party had initially suspended alliance talks with the Socialist party candidate for the French presidential election, Francois Hollande, when he backed building a nuclear power plant in northeastern France.

