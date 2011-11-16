Shares in Speedy Hire rise 5.3 percent after the tool-rental firm beats analyst expectations for the first-half, helped by cost cuts and disposal of its loss-making accommodation unit.

"The UK construction market remains a difficult place to be but, in our view, the combination of new banking facilities and potential to take market share through outsourcing deals leave Speedy well placed," analyst Michael Parkinson of Brewin Dolphin says in a note to clients.

The broker retains a "buy" rating and price target of 40 pence on the stock.

Separately, Altium Securities says: "Focus on efficiency appears to be paying off and margins are better than expected hence pretax profit is slightly ahead of our expectations at this stage."

