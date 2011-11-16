Severfield-Rowen Plc's shares rise almost 8 percent after the British structural steel company confirms its outlook for the year and says trading remains in line with expectations, helped by strong order books in the United Kingdom and India.

"The strong order book gives us confidence regarding profitable trading in FY 2012...the year-on-year uplift in India will generate more than half our forecast profit growth next year," Altium Securities analyst Steve Medlicott says in a note.

The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock and a price target of 230 pence.

For more, click on

To see Severfield-Rowen's statement, click on

Reuters messaging rm://suzannah.benjamin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net