Shares in Intertek head the blue chip leader board, up 3.5 percent, with the FTSE 100 index ahead 0.1 percent, as the British testing firm issues an upbeat interim management statement prompting Seymour Pierce to repeat its "add" rating on the stock.

Intertek says its organic revenue in the year to date grew by 8 percent and it expects the diversity of its business to help it continue to achieve single digit growth against a backdrop of challenging economic conditions.

"All divisions reported organic growth, despite the difficult economic backdrop, which underpins our view that the drivers of this business are regulatory tightening as well as trade," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

The broker says Intertek benefits from the defensive qualities of its business model, favourable long-term market trends and the broad geographic and operational spread of activities.

"On our unchanged high end numbers, the shares are on a prospective P/E of 17.5 times falling to 15.7 times in 2012. This compares with 17.8 times falling to 15.9 times for closest peer SGS," Seymour Pierce adds, making no changes to its forecasts or recommendation for Interek.

