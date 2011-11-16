Shares in Game Group plunge more than 38 percent as the video games retailer become the first major British stores group to warn on profit during the key run-up to Christmas, prompting Peel Hunt and Numis to downgrade their respective ratings on the stock.

Numis, which cuts its recommendation to "sell" from "reduce" and slashes its target price to 5 pence, says: "With over 400 million pounds of lease liabilities and no assets on the balance sheet (Game runs net debt through the year), we see little support."

"Although there have been some marginal positives (share gains and less discounting by supermarkets), Game is being impacted by cyclical factors as well as the clear structural decline."

Peel Hunt, which downgrades its rating to "hold" from "buy" and lowers its target price to 20 pence from 50 pence, says: "Taking a tough view on Christmas, new guidance points to a full-year loss of 10.7 million pounds. Despite such downgrades, the medium-term strategy remains on track and new hardware launches for 2012-3 underpin market recovery."

