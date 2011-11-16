LONDON Nov 16 Shares in Drax, the operator of Britain's largest coal-fired power station, rise 3 percent, among the top gainers on the FTSE 250 index for the second straight trading session, after the company's upbeat trading update prompts price target upgrades from two brokerages.

Analysts at Investec raise the company's price target to 505 pence per share from 461 pence, while Exane BNP Paribas raises its price target to 670 pence per share from 630 pence.

"We continue to like Drax for its positive exposure to higher gas prices and potentially lower CO2 prices in the short-term," say analysts at Exane.

"A full takeover of the company remains, in our view, a credible option after the recent announcement on biomass subsidies, which gives Drax long-term visibility on margins."

Analysts at Investec say while the longer term -- driven by the company's biomass plans, remains key -- Drax is not likely to totally reveal its true position until the ROC banding consultation is completed early next year.

"In the meantime, the short term story remains upbeat, helped by the better dark green spreads, although we remain slightly wary of the full viability of its longer term biomass plans," Investec says.

