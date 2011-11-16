The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early trading, underperforming modestly firmer performances by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

BATM Advanced Communications gains 8.5 percent as the Israeli-based telecoms equipment firm signs an agreement with U.S. firm Motorola to provide branded carrier ethernet equipment.

AEA Technology loses almost three-quarters of its value to touch an all-time low after the energy and environmental consultancy warns on its profits, blaming contract delays and the loss of some orders, and says its chief executive will step down.

"An earnings miss at one of AAT's two US consultancies and the unexpected departure of CEO Andrew McCree bring significant uncertainty," Peel Hunt says in a note, reducing its target price for AEA to 1 pence from 3 pence.

