Analysts further cut their 2011 and 2012 earnings forecasts for STOXX Europe 600 companies, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis threatens to hamper economic growth.

The 2011 year-on-year consensus earnings growth is cut to 3.6 percent from a previous 4.1 percent last week, while the forecasts for 2012 are reduced to 9.8 percent from 10.1 percent previously.

Analysts, however, raise their 2011 earnings growth forecasts for U.S. S&P 500 companies to 15.9 percent from a previous 15.6 percent last week, though the 2012 consensus forecasts are trimmed to 10.1 percent from 10.3 percent.

U.S. firms have outperformed their European peers in the third-quarter earnings season on the number of beats and misses.

Of the 456 S&P 500 firms that have reported third-quarter reults, 76 percent either meet or beat analysts' expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows. Of the 247 European companies that have reported July-September figures, 51 percent come in below forecasts.

