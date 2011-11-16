Shares in Reckitt Benckiser climb 1.3 percent, among the top gainers and outperforming a flat FTSE 100, as Citigroup issues an upbeat note on the consumer goods group and keeps its "buy" rating on the firm.

"Reckitt Benckiser remains one of our top picks across the European Consumer staples space," Citigroup says about the group, which warned of slowing growth late last month.

The broker says it expects the group to generate a sales compound annual growth rate of 5.2 percent in 2011-15, ahead of the global peer group, and its valuation remains attractive.

"Trading on a 2012 price earnings of 13.4 times, Reckitt's valuation is standout, trading at 1.5 standard deviations below its five-year average. The group is trading on a 2012E free-cash-flow yield of 8.1 percent, at an all-time high."

